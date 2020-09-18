Coronavirus positive cases cross 35,000 in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases have been increasing in Srikakulam district every day and total cases reported in the district till Friday have gone up to 35,278. A majority of cases are being reported from the district headquarters, six municipal towns and mandal centres.



Medical and Health Department teams have so far conducted Covid tests for 3,63,696 persons. The results revealed that 35,278 persons tested positive for coronavirus. For each one lakh population, about 10 per cent people have tested positive, said District Surveillance Officer (DSO) for monitoring Covid cases, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.

Medical and Health officials and Covid nodal officers have been appealing to people to follow the guidelines strictly for at least the coming two months to prevent further spread of the virus.