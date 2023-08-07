CPI plans bus yatra from Aug 17 to Sept 8

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State unit will conduct State tour from August 17 to September 8 with the slogan of ‘Rashtranni Rakshinchandi - Desanni Kapadandi’ (Save the State and protect the country) covering 26 districts, said CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna.

Addressing the media at the party State office here on Sunday, Ramakrishna said the CPI bus yatra will start on August 17 near the steel plant in Vizag and will end in Tirupati on September 8 with a mega public meeting and procession.

He said CPI national general secretary D Raja, national party leaders Binoy Viswam, Amarjit Kaur, K Narayana and other leaders will attend the public meeting.

He said the CPI Bus Yatra is being conducted to create awareness among the people on the anti-people’s policies of the State and Central governments.

He has appealed to the people to attend the rallies and meetings to be conducted in the 26 districts of the State.

He wondered how Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman were stating that Andhra Pradesh is not debt-ridden, though experts on economics were making remarks stating that AP was on the verge of financial disaster.

He demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy release a white paper on the financial status of the State.

Referring to the comments made by BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari that the State has taken loans to the tune of Rs 33,500 crore in four months, Ramakrishna said the BJP State and national leaders were giving contradictory statements on the loans provided to Andhra Pradesh.

The CPI leader pointed out that irrigation project works were stalled and there is no word on IT sector development in Andhra Pradesh. Stating that industries from AP were going to other States, he condemned the attack on the bus of Amara Raja batteries. He expressed concern over the growing violence in the State.