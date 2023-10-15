CPI to hold state-level meet on Centre’s gazette on Krishna water

Vijyawada: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said the party will hold a meeting in Kadapa on October 18 on gazette notification issued by the Central government on the redistribution of Krishna river waters. Addressing media at the state party office Dasari Bhavan here on Saturday, he said the party will hold a meeting on the subject ‘Central government notification of redistribution of Krishna river water-future of Andhra Pradesh and Seema projects’ at the YSR auditorium in Kadapa.



He alleged the Central government issued the notification on redistribution of river water keeping in view of the Assembly elections in Telangana. As per the Bachawat tribunal, Andhra Pradesh gets 512 tmc ft of water and Telangana 299 tmc feet. He said the Bachawat tribunal allotted a total of 811 tmc ft water to undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged there is a conspiracy to allot less water to Andhra Pradesh. He informed that Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham will hold a meeting in Anantapur on October 17 demanding the government to address the problems being faced by the farmers on the dry spell conditions prevailed in the state.

In a separate development, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to fill the 114 water tanks in Kalyanadurgam Assembly constituency of Anantapur district. He said people had been suffering many problems due to non-availability of drinking water.