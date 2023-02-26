CPM alleges misuse of power in MLC polls

Vijayawada: CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao alleged that the state government is violating the Model Code of Conduct for MLC election by misusing the power to lure the voters. Srinivasa Rao in a letter to chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Saturday urged him to take measures to check the misuse of power and for strict implementation of the code.

He said the government has appointed Point of Contact, which is a 10 members group of YSRCP leaders for each election booth. This group members are trying to threaten the teachers working in the private educational institutions and the managements of the private educational institutions. He further alleged efforts were made to influence the voters of the MlC elections. The CPM leader asked the CEO to take measures to check the misuse of government power to influence the voters.











