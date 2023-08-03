CPM protests move to set up abattoir

Vijayawada: The CPM leaders and activists staged a protest at Ajit Singh Nagar here on Wednesday, strongly protesting against the proposal to set up a slaughterhouse in the midst of a huge population. Addressing the gathering, CPM State executive member Ch Babu Rao said it is highly regrettable that the city Mayor and the officials forwarded a proposal to the State government to set up a modern abattoir in the 57-acre Disneyland at Ajit Singh Nagar. He said that it was nothing but playing with the lives of people.

“It appears that the YSRCP government is giving more importance to the abattoir than people. It is highly objectionable that it was proposed to set up slaughterhouse in the region of Vambay Colony, Singh Nagar and Payakapuram keeping the health of people at peril. Already Singh Nagar has become the dumping ground for garbage including fertilizer from garbage, power from rotten vegetables, plastic recycling plant, brick-making plant from the debris of buildings,” Babu Rao said.

The CPM leader strongly protested the setting up of an abattoir. There has been demand from various sections to construct houses for the poor in Disneyland but it was ignored by the people’s representatives including the Central MLA. He demanded the government to allot house sites to the poor withdrawing the proposal to construct the slaughterhouse.

CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, Ch Srinivas, Peer Saheb, and others participated.