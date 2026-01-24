‘Credit theft’ allegations baseless, says Dinakar

Amaravati: The ongoing debate over ‘credit theft’ in the State has drawn sharp criticism from Lanka Dinakar, chairman of 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee, who termed the allegations raised by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as misleading and contrary to facts. Dinakar said that the land re-survey initiative now being implemented in the State is a clear and transparent decision taken under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as part of the double engine government. He alleged that during the 2019–2024, the land re-survey process was handled in a chaotic and irresponsible manner, causing confusion among landowners.

He pointed out that the present government is implementing the re-survey strictly in accordance with the SVAMITVA scheme launched by the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provides clear guidelines, advanced technology and Central funding for digitisation of land records. Dinakar alleged that during the previous regime, funds meant for surveys were misused for personal publicity, including printing photographs on survey stones and land documents.

Rejecting claims of ‘credit theft’ related to investments, he said investor confidence has revived only after the change in government. Dinakar added that repeated accusations and political posturing by the former Chief Minister lack credibility and warned that continuing false propaganda would only increase public disapproval.