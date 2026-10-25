Crorepati candidates dominate VMC, Machilipatnam mayoral race

Vijayawada: Crorepati candidates dominate the mayoral contests in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, with election affidavits revealing wide disparities in contestants’ financial backgrounds, ranging from assets worth several crores of rupees to cash holdings of just Rs.20,000.

Except for Shaik Rahimunnisa, Congress candidate in Machilipatnam, all other prominent mayoral candidates in the two municipal corporations have declared assets worth crores of rupees.

In Vijayawada, former IPS officer and independent mayoral candidate AB Venkateswara Rao has declared the highest assets among the prominent contestants, with combined family assets of approximately Rs 21.55 crore. YSRCP candidate Rayana Bhagyalakshmi follows with family assets of around Rs 6.23 crore. In contrast, NDA-backed Jana Sena Party candidate and former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna has declared assets worth approximately Rs 3.28 crore.

According to his affidavit, Venkateswara Rao has movable assets worth Rs 1.76 crore in his name and Rs 1.06 crore in his wife's name. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 1 crore, while his wife owns immovable properties worth Rs 18.73 crore. He has declared no liabilities.

Radhakrishna, JSP candidate backed by the NDA alliance, declared combined family assets of around Rs 3.28 crore. These include movable assets of Rs 1.69 lakh in his name, Rs 52.36 lakh in his wife's name and Rs 10 lakh in his daughter's name. Their immovable properties were valued at Rs 1.88 crore in his name and Rs 76 lakh in his wife's name, respectively. He also disclosed a home loan of Rs 40 lakh.

YSRCP candidate Bhagyalakshmi declared family assets of approximately Rs 6.23 crore, including immovable properties worth Rs 2.63 crore in her name and Rs 1.99 crore in her husband's name. The family also reported movable assets and bank liabilities. Movable assets Rs 66.50 lakh in her name, Rs 67 lakh in her husband's name and Rs 28 lakh worth cars in her children's name. The family has also disclosed bank liabilities.

The wealth gap is equally pronounced in Machilipatnam. YSRCP candidate Lanka Jyothi has declared total family assets of approximately Rs 4.87 crore, including immovable properties worth Rs 4.37 crore in the name of her husband, Lanka Suri Babu.

NDA-backed TDP candidate Abdul Abida has declared family movable assets exceeding Rs 1.63 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 20.07 lakh.

In sharp contrast, Congress candidate Shaik Rahimunnisa has declared cash holdings of just Rs 20,000, comprising Rs 10,000 each in her name and her husband's name.

She has reported no bank deposits, land, vehicles or immovable properties.

The affidavits highlight the contrasting financial profiles of candidates seeking the top civic posts in the two municipal corporations as the electoral contest gathers momentum.