Daggubati Purandeswari assumes charge as the president of AP BJP
VIJAYAWADA: Daggubati Purandeswari who was recently appointed as state BJP chief assumed charge at the state party office in the presence of state and national party leader. She came from Hyderabad by flight to Gannavaram airport and several hundred party leaders and functionaries welcomed the new BJP state president.
Later addressing media she alleged the YCP government has no right to rule the state and it is adopting anti peoples policies. She refuted the allegations that the central govt is not extending co operation to AP for its development. She said the party leadership will decide the alliance of other parties in the state
