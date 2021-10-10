Dasara Special: Copter rides over Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Department of Tourism in association with Krishna district administration on Saturday launched a helicopter ride in Vijayawada to give a bird's eye view of the city as part of the Dasara festivities.

Thumba Aviation, which is operating the choppers, is charging Rs 3,500 for a 6-minute ride from IGMC stadium to Indrakeeladri Hill and Rs 6,000 for a 15-minute ride which covers a few more areas. All rides will provide a feast of Dasara celebrations at the Indrakeeladri Hill, the abode of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy.

The heli ride was inaugurated by Rajat Bhargava, special secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Saturday and will continue till October 15. On the first day, 30 visitors, mostly youngsters and children enjoyed the heli ride. Only five sorties were made and 30 visitors enjoyed the aerial view of the Vijayawada.

Krishna district collector J Nivas said the helicopter ride was introduced to promote tourism and provide recreation to the devotees to mark the Dasara celebrations. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, Aviation Corporation MD Bharati Reddy, Joint Collector L Siva Sankar, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple executive officer D Bhramaramba and others were present at the inauguration of the helicopter ride at IGMC stadium.