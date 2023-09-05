Decorative streetlights to give new look to Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In order to spruce up Vijayawada City more beautifully, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is installing decorative streetlights across the city, replacing the old ones. The new decorative lights, which are being installed on the road dividers, will bring elegant look to the city.

In the first phase, the VMC authorities are setting up these lights on Bandar Road (MG Road) from Benz Circle to Police Control room, near bus stand. The VMC is spending Rs 2.5 crore, as each pole costs Rs 1.30 lakh, including lights and accessories. These lights were purchased from Bengaluru. The authorities started this work two months ago and it is expected to be completed by October 10. Aiming to keep Vijayawada city clean and green and plastic and pollution-free, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has been taking many initiatives.

As per the orders of the Commissioner, the VMC officials and staff were paying special attention for making Vijayawada city more attractive. Besides, the authorities took up canal cleaning to avoid mosquito menace and to make the water pollution-free. In addition to that, many parks in the city were developed with necessary amenities.

The VMC setting up new streetlights in the city is party of this beatification work. At present the authorities are setting up 126 decorative electrical poles to the extent of over 5.2 km. Each pole has two lights and the capacity of each light is 180 watts. The newly erected poles were made with pure aluminium and rust-free.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Electrical DE Phanindra Kumar said that they were setting up decorative lights to bring a new look to the city.

The old poles that were made with iron are being replaced with new ones. “Compared to the old poles, the new ones are more attractive and give more light. The removed old poles will be utilised at some other places in the city. No old electrical pole is abandoned as the cost of the old pole is around Rs 50,000. So, we use it properly,” the DE said.