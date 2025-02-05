Devotees visit Gunadala Mary Maata shrine

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees visited the Gunadala Mary Maata shrine on Tuesday, the fifth day of Navadina Prarthanalu.

Vijayawada Catholic Peetham Monsignore Muvvala Prasad, Holy shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju, Fr David Challa of Srikakulam and others participated in the Navadina Praarthanalu.

Fr David Challa delivering the spiritual message to the devotees said Gunadala shine is famous for communal harmony in South India.

He said a large number of devotees visit the Gunadala shrine during the Navadina Prarthanalu and their wishes will be fulfilled. The organisers made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.