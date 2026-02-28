Display boards set up to collect VLT dues

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation is setting up display boards across the city highlighting details of Vacant Land Tax defaulters. The display boards containing details of pending dues will be set up at vacant sites whose owners have failed to respond despite being served demand notices.

GMC commissioner K Mayur Ashok warned that stringent action will be initiated under the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Revenue Recovery Act against those who continue to default.

He informed that GMC is giving special focus to the collection of long-pending vacant land tax arrears, which amount to over Rs 80 crore. As part of this initiative, more than 100 display boards will be installed at the sites of the top 10 major defaulters under each Revenue Inspector’s jurisdiction, clearly mentioning the complete details of outstanding dues.

He further stated that government and private property tax arrears together stand at Rs 132 crore. Special meetings have already been conducted with representatives of government offices to expedite payments, while demand notices and slips have been issued to private property owners. He also mentioned that water meter demand details have been uploaded online. Consumers who fail to clear the charges within one week will face disconnection of water supply connections.

With regard to D&O trade licenses, he directed commercial establishments with pending license fee arrears to clear their dues by the end of this month. Failing this, a 25 percent penalty will be imposed from March 1. He appealed to all taxpayers to cooperate with the GMC by paying their dues promptly and avoiding penal action.