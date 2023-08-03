Live
- Hyderabad: Apollo cardiologists perform mitral valve procedure on woman
- KTR distributes land regularisation certificates
- TSRTC rolls out new bus service from Gajularamaram to Waverock
- Hyderabad: Women activist emerges as hero in the fight against human trafficking
- BCAS flags off 10km cycling event
- GHMC standing committee approves seven projects
- Hyderabad city is brimming with young talent, says KTR
- Hyderabad: Cyber Crime police bust fake call centre, 5 held
- Hyderabad to witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ today
- Cyber security courses online training
Just In
Hyderabad: Apollo cardiologists perform mitral valve procedure on woman
KTR distributes land regularisation certificates
TSRTC rolls out new bus service from Gajularamaram to Waverock
Hyderabad: Women activist emerges as hero in the fight against human trafficking
BCAS flags off 10km cycling event
GHMC standing committee approves seven projects
Vijayawada: Durga temple hundi fetches Rs3.14 cr
Highlights
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri received hundi collection of Rs 3,14,20,807 for 17 days. The average collection per day is Rs 15.7 lakh.
Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri received hundi collection of Rs 3,14,20,807 for 17 days. The average collection per day is Rs 15.7 lakh. On Wednesday, the temple authorities conducted hundi counting at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO D Bramarambha supervised the counting.
Devotees also offered 652 grams of gold ornaments and 7.85 grams of silver ornaments to the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. Apart from that, the temple also received Rs 90,762 e-Hundi collection.
JEO Pattem Guru Prasad, Endowments Assistant Commissioner Satnhi, officers GV Krishna, M Satya Prasada, SPF, and Vijayawada one town police also supervised the Hundi counting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS