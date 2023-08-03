Vijayawada: Durga temple hundi fetches Rs3.14 cr

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri received hundi collection of Rs 3,14,20,807 for 17 days. The average collection per day is Rs 15.7 lakh. On Wednesday, the temple authorities conducted hundi counting at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO D Bramarambha supervised the counting.

Devotees also offered 652 grams of gold ornaments and 7.85 grams of silver ornaments to the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. Apart from that, the temple also received Rs 90,762 e-Hundi collection.

JEO Pattem Guru Prasad, Endowments Assistant Commissioner Satnhi, officers GV Krishna, M Satya Prasada, SPF, and Vijayawada one town police also supervised the Hundi counting.