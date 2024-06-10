Education dept works on plans for Mega DSC

Vijayawada: The Education department has been working on preparing for the conduct of Mega DSC as per the assurance given by the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to put his signature on the Mega DSC file after taking charge as the Chief Minister on June 12. The unemployed youth have been anxiously waiting for the implementation of the assurance.

The Education department has been pondering over the withdrawal of the notification issued by the past government to issue a fresh notification, which would be issued to fill the 13,000 to 15,000 teacher posts. The department had already received information orally that Chandrababu Naidu would put his first signature on the Mega DSC file.

The notification which was issued by the past administration had contained only 6,100 posts and the fresh notification might be issued for filling up to 13,000 to 15,000 teacher posts.

There were only 6,100 posts in the old notification including 2,280 secondary grade teacher posts, 2,299 school assistant posts, 1,264 TGT posts, and 215 PGT and principal posts. Already 3.30 lakh candidates applied for these posts. The examination would have been conducted from March 30 to April 30. However, due to the model code of conduct, the exams were deferred.

The erstwhile government had also conducted Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) from February 27 to March 6. However, the Election Commission had also stopped the release of results of that test. The officials are planning to include at least double the number of teacher posts in the fresh notification.

Union Minister of State Annapurna Devi announced in Lok Sabha on July 31, 2023 that 39,000 teacher posts from first class to eighth class are vacant across Andhra Pradesh.