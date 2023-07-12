Educators, intellectuals urged to contribute to strengthen CBSE schools

VIJAYAWADA: Increase in CBSE affiliated government schools from 259 to 1,000 in the State is a milestone in the history of CBSE, said Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar here on Tuesday.

He was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the four-day workshop organised at a hotel on CBSE ‘Structured Pedagogy’ in Andhra Pradesh government schools in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Suresh Kumar said that it is the duty of everybody to strengthen CBSE schools as a part of education reforms, provide quality education along with proper evaluation and improve the educational standards of students.

He hoped that the students currently studying in these government schools were preparing hard to write the 10th class examinations in the CBSE system in the academic year 2024-25, and the time has come for the progress of our State’s education.

He asked the participants to implement the skills and educational methods learned in this workshop in schools to provide a bright future for the future generations. He underlined the need to strengthen the CBSE schools in the State and stated that the State government was making all efforts in this regard.

Centre for Research in Schemes & Policies (CRISP) secretary R Subrahmanyam (retired IAS officer) welcomed organising a workshop through CRISP for good teachers who have a thirst for knowledge.

He said implementation of reforms in education in Andhra Pradesh is a boon for the progress of the State.

Subrahmanyam said that the teamwork of seniors and experienced educators will play a major role in achieving the best results in the coming days. He praised the work of young officers in the education department as a peak indicator.

He hailed the State standing at the top in the implementation of programmes as per the National Education Policy-2020.

He said that a book with lesson plans and teaching methods at the primary level would be very useful for teachers. He opined that this is the right time to design teaching methods to help 1,000 CBSE syllabus schools.

B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director of Samgra Shiksha, said, “We are fortunate to have experienced educators and intellectuals volunteering to work for our State’s education department to contribute to the progress of education.”

He asked everyone to participate in supporting capacity building among teachers. Srinivasa Rao said the students who lag behind in reading and writing should be identified and encouraged to work hard to improve their performance

The lesson plans should be designed keeping in mind the elements required by the students. Secretary of the Model School M V Krishna Reddy, Usharani (retd IAS officer), CRISP AP State Lead, SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy, Principals of various State-owned institutions, representatives of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana SCERT, Pratham, Central Square Foundation, Room Two Read and Azim Premji University participated in the workshop.