Efforts on to get closer to people, says Collector

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari District Collector and District Magistrate Dr K Madhavi Latha called upon the people to extend their cooperation for the development of the district.

The Collector took part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations held at the Arts College campus here. After unfurling the tricolour, she presented the progress report of the district. She said that the district administration is making a concerted effort to get closer to the people

through various schemes and ensuring that the welfare benefits reach all the eligible people.

She said that the innovative reforms introduced by the State government in agriculture and allied sectors set an ideal example for the entire country. Under YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan, 1.41 lakh farmers have been provided an assistance of Rs 189 crore till this year in the district. She said that an annual plan for the expansion and development of horticulture with Rs 13 crore is being implemented to benefit 3,700 farmers in 10,251 hectares. Earlier, the Collector received the guard of honour at the parade which was commanded by Reserve Police Inspector U Srinivas.

District In-charge Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, AP Housing Corporation chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, MP Margani Bharat Ram, Ruda Chairman Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, MLA Jakkampudi Raja, District SP P Jagadeesh, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Sub-Collector Asutosh Sri Vatsav, Polavaram assistant collector Praveen Aditya, assistant collector Yeswanth Kumar, DRO G Narasimhulu, RDO A Chaitra Varshini and Additional SP Rajasekhar participated.

Tableaux of various government departments also took part in the R-Day parade and reflecting the progress achieved in the respective departments.

The first prize was awarded to the agriculture department’s tableau and the second prize to the Panchayat Raj Department. The Housing Department received the third prize.