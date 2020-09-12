Efforts on to protect places of worship: SP M Ravindranath Babu

Vijayawada: Krishna District SP M Ravindranath Babu said on Saturday that the police department was taking measures to ensure protection to the temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship and has been convening meetings with the committees of the places of worship.



The SP on Saturday responded to the protests organised by some religious organisations in Gudivada alleging that some miscreants had robbed the Hundi of the Ganganamma temple at Srinivasa Nagar under the Gudivada One Town police station limits late on Friday night.

He said the police nabbed two persons Battula Krishna and Battula Venkatesh in connection with the robbing of hundi and seized Rs 600 from them. He said the Gudivada One Town police booked a case on the two for robbing temple money.

He said they were addicted to vices and were involved in crimes earlier. He appealed to activists of political parties not to organise any programmes which would disturb communal harmony.

The SP has warned that criminal cases would be booked against those who stage protests for political or personal benefits.

He said that there are about 7,000 places of worship in the district. He said discussions are underway to provide CC cameras and lighting to the places of worship in the state and ensure proper protection.