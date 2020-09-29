Electric vehicles reduce pollution in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Eco-friendly three-wheeler electric auto vehicles reduce pollution in the cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh, said Mahesh Babu, CEO and MD of the Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited on Monday.



The CEO launched the Mahindra electric three-wheeler vehicle Mahindra Treo in the showroom.

Addressing the gathering, Mahesh Babu said the use of electric vehicles gradually increasing in the state. He said the Treo electric vehicle was totally designed and developed indigenously in the country and will be available on the instalments to the buyers.

He said the price of the Mahindra Treo is Rs 2.70 lakh and can be booked on down payment of Rs 50,000. He hoped the people of Andhra Pradesh would promote the eco-friendly electric vehicle. Mahesh Babu said the new Mahindra vehicle will be economical to the buyers.