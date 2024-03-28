Eluru: Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh directs child welfare panel to improve performance

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed the functioning of the District Child Welfare Committee at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he asked the District Child Welfare Committee to improve the performance, which is supposed to take care of orphaned children. He expressed anger at the members of the committee for not providing proper details of the children who have been neglected in the district due to various reasons and the measures taken for their welfare.

According to the Juvenile Act, the District Child Welfare Committee is responsible for providing legal aid and protection to neglected children under the age of 18, victims of child labour, child marriage, POCSO Act, etc.,

As the members of the District Child Welfare Committee were not informed properly in the review of the information related to them, the Collector expressed his impatience on the lack of proper understanding and warned them to attend the next meeting with full details, otherwise he will recommend to the government to abolish the District Child Welfare Committee. He directed the women and child welfare department and child welfare officer to work in coordination with regard to the welfare of children.

Padmavathi, Project Director of Women and Child Welfare Department, Children Home Superintendent Sri Valli, District Child Welfare Officer Suryachakraveni, District Child Welfare Committee members P Venkateswara Rao, Kella Haimavathi, Rajeswara Rao and Prabhrutulu were present.