Eluru: Officers prepare 45-day action plan for voter awareness

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh participated in the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education & Electoral Participation) campaign here on Thursday and unveiled social media programmes including Instagram and YouTube.

Speaking on the occasion, he said an action plan for voter awareness for 45 days has been prepared in the district to ensure active voter participation in the poll process and exercising their franchise without fear.

He said that the voter turnover implementation plan should be prepared in the district and it should be strongly implemented at the field level. All efforts are being made to record 90 to 92 per cent polling in the upcoming general elections in the district.

Collector lauded SVEEP nodal officer DPO Tuthika Srinivas Vishwanath, who prepared a solid plan for this.

All efforts should be made to increase voter turnout in Nuzvid, Chintalapudi, Jangareddygudem and other areas along with Eluru Urban. In each constituency, the average percentage recorded in the previous elections should be divided into 3 sections and the reasons for the lower polling percentage should be analysed. AROs should monitor the necessary arrangements so that the differently-abled people can use 100% vote, identify transgender in nursing homes and exercise their right to vote.

He said that the application for the respective postal ballot should be made within 5 days of the release of the election notification. Before the exams, SVEEP programmes should be organised in schools and colleges.

ITDA PO Surya Teja said that all steps will be taken to increase voter turnout under ITDA. DRDA PD Dr R Vijayaraju said that post-level checking of EVMs in the district for 30 days has been done by BHEL engineers in the presence of representatives of political parties.

DPO and SVEEP Nodal Officer Srinivas Vishwanath explained the details of the programme in the district till March 31 through a power point presentation.

District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, Jangareddygudem RDO Addaiah, DEO Abraham, district officers of various departments, MPDOs, Tahsildars and others were present.