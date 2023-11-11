Live
Eluru: Teachers told to ensure more students appear in NMMS test
Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh instructed teachers to ensure more students from government schools appear and pass NMMS (National Means and Merit Scholarship) test conducted by the Central government. He released study material of the test prepared for free distribution among Class VIII students at Collectorate here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, collector said that the government introduced the scholarship as many merit students in rural areas have been dropping out from schools because of poverty.
The test passed students will be provided a scholarship of Rs 12,000 annually for four years. By availing this scholarship, the students can pursue their education up to Intermediate.
Teachers should create awareness among parents and students about the scholarship and help more students to make use of the scheme. He appreciated Democratic Progressive Reorganised Teachers Union for taking initiative in preparing the study material for poor students.
Pedapadu ZP High School HM and the union state general secretary P Venkateswara Rao, Sevadal leaders Satyanarayana, N Srinu, Srinivas, David and others were present.