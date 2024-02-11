Eluru: Training for poll staff to be completed by month-end

Eluru : District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh informed Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena that basic training has been provided to the staff participating in the election duties in Eluru district in various aspects and they will provide full training by the end of this month.

He attended from Eluru on Saturday the video-conference convened by Meena to review the preparedness of the District Collectors for conducting elections in the State.

He informed that arrangements have been made for webcasting at 1,191 polling centres in the district. Steps will be taken to move the polling staff and polling material through vehicles to remote villages like Velerupadu and Geddapalli under the jurisdiction of ITDA.

Strong security arrangements will be made to conduct polling in a peaceful environment in troubled areas. Measures have been taken to ensure that all the polling centres have minimum basic facilities like electricity, toilets and fresh water facility.

Steps are being taken to provide photo voter identity cards. He said that 502 micro-observers have been appointed to look into the violations of rules in the elections and more will be appointed if necessary. He said that 9,874 police personnel will be required for security arrangements for the conduct of the elections, and arrangements will be made in coordination with the district SP.

On the occasion, CEO Meena said that in view of the upcoming general elections, all the officials should be ready for the conduct of the elections. They should prepare advance plans for the smooth conduct of polls.

Training programmes for staff, security arrangements, minimum basic facilities at polling centres and distribution of photo voter identity cards should be completed. Proper transport facilities should be provided for staff appointed for election duties, he said.

Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, ITDA project officer Surya Teja, DRO Pushpamani, RDO NSK Khajavali and other officials participated.