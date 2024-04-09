Ex-MP Sujana did nothing for AP, flays Kesineni

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency YSRCP nominee Kesineni Srinivas, party’s Vijayawada West Assembly constituency nomineeShaik Asifand other leaders participated in the election campaign in the 37th division in One Town here on Monday.

They have explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government in the State and asked the voters to re-elect the YSRCP.

Later, briefing the media, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani alleged that the Vijayawada West TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance candidate Sujana Chowdary did nothing for the development of Vijayawada West constituency and Andhra Pradesh though he was Rajya Sabha member for 12 years and had served as Union minister for three years.

Kesineni Nani alleged BJP leader Sujana Chowdary used his time for his personal activities and to act as a broker to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said Sujana Chowdary will go back to Hyderabad after the elections. He said the YSRCP candidate Shaik Asif will win the elections with an absolute majority.

Shaik Asif exuded confidence of registering a comfortable victory in the ensuing polls. Jain Corporation chairman Manoj Kothari Jain, 37th division corporator M Chatterjee, other YSRCP leaders and functionaries participated in the campaign. They performed puja at the Jain temple on the occasion.