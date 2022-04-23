Experts panel checks Polavaram works

Vijayawada: A committee comprising geology experts and IIT faculty inspected the Polavaram project on Friday. The committee led by Delhi IIT former director Prof V S Raju inspected Gap II, D-wall, earth-cum-rockfill dam, lower cofferdam and Gap I ring bund works. The committee members will hold a meeting with irrigation officials at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

The committee consisted of V S Raju, former director, IIT Delhi, G V Ramana, director, IIT Delhi, Balaji, chief engineer, VS Raju Consultants, Prof Janaki Ramaiah, asst professor, IIT Tirupati, Krishna Chaitanya, senior geotechnical engineer, G suresh, of water resources department and others.

Megha Engineering CGM Muddukrishna, DGM Rajeshkumar, Krantikumar and senior manager Murali briefed the experts committee about the progress of project works.