  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Experts panel checks Polavaram works

Experts panel checks Polavaram works
x

Members of Experts Committee inspecting the works of Polavaram irrigation project on Friday 

Highlights

A committee comprising geology experts and IIT faculty inspected the Polavaram project on Friday.

Vijayawada: A committee comprising geology experts and IIT faculty inspected the Polavaram project on Friday. The committee led by Delhi IIT former director Prof V S Raju inspected Gap II, D-wall, earth-cum-rockfill dam, lower cofferdam and Gap I ring bund works. The committee members will hold a meeting with irrigation officials at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

The committee consisted of V S Raju, former director, IIT Delhi, G V Ramana, director, IIT Delhi, Balaji, chief engineer, VS Raju Consultants, Prof Janaki Ramaiah, asst professor, IIT Tirupati, Krishna Chaitanya, senior geotechnical engineer, G suresh, of water resources department and others.

Megha Engineering CGM Muddukrishna, DGM Rajeshkumar, Krantikumar and senior manager Murali briefed the experts committee about the progress of project works.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X