Export promotion, logistics policies get AP Cabinet nod

Vijayawada: The State Cabinet, which met here on Thursday for the first time after reshuffle, decided to usher in early Kharif season by giving its nod to release water to the Godavari Delta region from Godavari from June 1 and for the lands under Krishna Delta from June 10. Farmers have been advised to prepare their fields accordingly.

Similarly, water from Somasila, Gandikota, Chitravati, Bramhamsagar projects would be released from July 10 and Nagarjuna Sagar project from July 15. Water will be released to the ayacut farmers of Rayalaseema region under Gorakallu reservoir, Owk and SRBC from June 30.

Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna told the media that the Cabinet approved the AP Export Promotion Policy 2022-27 and AP Logistics Policy 2022-27. The Cabinet has also approved the setting up of bioethanol project by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) at Sarvepally in Venkatachalam of SPSR Nellore district. It has also decided to create 16 additional posts in Lokayukta.

The minister said the Cabinet had decided that amendments to the Disha Act should be made once again as suggested by the Centre. The amended Act will be sent to the Centre for approval. Among other decisions were to upgrade primary health centre in Pamarru of Krishna district and setting up of a Government Degree College for women in Pulivendula.

He said the Cabinet also approved to raise a loan of Rs 1,600 crore from the financial institutions for the development of agriculture and agricultural marketing activities, including improving connectivity from farmgate to markets, primary processing facilities, rythu bazars, farmgate infrastructure and facilities in market yards.

It has been decided to take up Matsyakara Bharosa programme on May 13, YSR Rythu Bharosa on May 16, launching of Animal Ambulance on May 19, distribution of 3,000 tractors and 402 combined harvesters in 4,014 community hiring centers on June 6, YSR Crop Insurance on June 14 and Amma Vodi on June 21, he said.

It is also learnt that after the official agenda, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the ministers to be among the people and actively participate in Gadapa Gadapa ki YSRCP. He said the party would win the elections only when the people's representatives go to the people, finding out whether all eligible people are getting the benefits or not and resolve their issues at their doorstep.