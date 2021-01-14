FAPCCI to conduct 5-day programme on dairy industry

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is conducting five-day online entrepreneurship development programme on dairy industry from January 18 with the support of NABARD, federation's programme coordinator Sk Sahabuddin said on Wednesday.

He said that the demand for milk and milk products in India is projected to increase to 191.3 million tonnes. At this rate of growth in the dairy sector, the supply will fall short to meet the demand in the next decade. There are tremendous opportunities for many commercial dairy units in the medium and small-scale sector, he added.

In view of the immense opportunities available in commercial dairy business, FAPCCI has designed a 5-day online programme.

The programme deals with various aspects of setting up of dairy farms and milk processing plants and economic parameters connected with them.

The objective of the programme is to enhance the knowledge on the important aspects of dairy industry and dairy-based products.

Unemployed youth, women, graduate and post graduate students may attend the programme online. For details the interested may contact Sk Sahabuddin or S Srikant on mobile Nos: 8008579624, 9391422821, 8309306291, or email to info@fapcci.in.