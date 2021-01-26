Farm laws a death blow to farmers: Activists

Vijayawada: The agriculture laws passed by Parliament would be a deathblow to the farmers, said leaders of various people's organisations while collecting farmers' protection fund from people here on Monday. Ryot Sangham president Y Kesava Rao, CITU leader Ajay Kumar, Mahila Sangham leader K Sridevi and Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation convenor Ch Babu Rao went on appealing people to donate liberally for the farmers' protection fund.

Babu Rao said that there has been stupendous response from people which proved that the farmers' agitation at Delhi has the people's support. The leaders came down heavily on the Centre for enacting laws which were detrimental to the interest of farmers. "They only benefit the big corporate houses," they said.

Appreciating the farmers for continuing the agitation for the last 60 days, Babu Rao took exception to the statement of certain sections that the farmers were terrorists. He said that these enactments were harmful to not only to farmers but to a large section of people.

Describing the farm laws as unconstitutional, he exhorted the leadership of Jana Sena to break away from the alliance with the BJP and estend support to the agitating farmers.