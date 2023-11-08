Farmers receive Rs 59.29 cr in NTR dist

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao participated along with AP Viswa Brahmin Corporation Chairman T Srikanth, Jain Corporation Chairman Manoj Kothari, NTR District Agricultural Department Joint Director S Naga Manemma and Agriculture Advisor Committee Chairman Damohdhar Reddy participated in a district-level programme of crediting benefits under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme orgainsed at the Vijaya Kundavari Kandrika PACS at KV Kandrika in Vijayawada on Tuesday and handed over specimen cheque to farmers.



Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Rs 59.29 crore has been credited into the accounts of 1, 41, 276 farmers under this scheme.

The government has been implementing many schemes for the farmers such as PM Kissan, Zero interest loans, crop insurance and subsidy in electricity to aqua farmers etc., The government is paying compensation for crop loss to farmers.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor A Sri Sailaja, APMIP PD Subhashini, Horticulture Officer K Balaji, APCNF PD Vijaya Kumari, Agriculture Deputy Director Madhavi Latha and others were present.