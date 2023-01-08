Fear haunts YSRCP after Naidu-Pawan meet, says Atchannaidu

Vijayawada: TDP State president K Atchannaidu here on Sunday asked as to why the ruling YSRCP leaders were shivering after the meeting of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu earlier in the day.

In a press statement released here, Atchannaidu said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government resorted to "undemocratic action" against Pawan during his visit to Visakhapatnam.

Recalling that Naidu at that time expressed solidarity Pawan Kalyan, the TDP State president said that now the State police resorted to a similar act against Naidu during his Kuppam visit.

''On Sunday, Pawan personally met Naidu to extend his support to him. Both leaders, during the press conference, announced that they will fight against the destructive activities of the State government. Also, both of them gave a call to all political parties and people's organisations to join them,'' he added.

Now, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy began fearing that the days of his government are numbered, he said adding that this is the reason as to why he forced seven of his Cabinet Ministers to give statements misleading the public, he added.

Atchannaidu said the accused in 12 cases and the leader who looted the State was trying to blame the Opposition parties which have a clean record. "These developments clearly indicate that fear is haunting Jagan Mohan Reddy," the TDP state unit president said.

The TDP leader felt that sleeper cells indulged in Kandukuru and Guntur incidents only to bring in this black GO-1. As part of the conspiracy, enough police security has not been provided during Naidu's tour programmes, he maintained.

These conspiracies are being hatched only to create hurdles to the programmes of Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, he said. Atchannaidu said that five crore people of the State were on one side and the gang of Jagan Mohan Reddy was on the other side.