Final voters’ list to be published on Jan 5 in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said the district final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2024 and asked the staff to update the details in the voters list before December 26.



He said the district administration has arranged special counters at the 1,781 polling stations in NTR district and the local people can visit these counters and register their names in the voters’ list on Sunday, December 3.

As the elections are round the corner, the NTR district administration has hastened the preparation of voters’ list and monitoring the day-to-day work. Collector S Dilli Rao on Saturday visited Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Boys’ High School in Patamata and spoke to the staff and verified the work.

The staff collected applications from the people for change of names, addresses, changes of Assembly constituency etc. Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said the claims and objections will be received till December 9. The last date for the disposal of claims and objectins is December 26. The final list of voters will be announced on January 5, 2024.

He said the district administration will strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

He said the voters can visit the 1,781 polling centres in seven Assembly constituencies on December 3 also and submit their applications.

Dilli Rao has asked the staff to pay attention to the enrollment of new voters in the age group of 18-19. He said so far 20,000 new voters’ names were registered recently and the figure should be increased to 30,000.

He said the district administration is taking utmost care in addition and deletions of the names from the voters list those related to deaths, permanent migration, zero door number and more than 10 voters with the same door number and address.

He said electoral officers, booth-level officers and other officers are working in co-ordination for the preparation of final voters’ list by January 5, 2024.