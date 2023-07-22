Ganesh idols to cost more this year!

Vijayawada: A large number of Ganesh idols ranging from one feet to 20 feet are being made for the upcoming auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi fete, the most favourite festival of the Hindus.

Several artisans have been involved in making various forms of Ganesh idols for the past three months. Most of the idols are being moulded by using plaster of Paris, coir and wood substances. Usually, these idols are made attractive after dyeing them with various colorants at the final stage.

Around 500 families in both Krishna and NTR districts are engaged in these idol-making activities. They have commenced the activity in May, before five to six months ahead of the festival. This year, the artisans have planned to make around 6,000 idols in both districts. On the other hand, the artisans also are also getting a huge number of advance bookings.

If this continues, they would make another 2,000 idols. Besides, some of the artisans are also receiving orders for making clay idols which consist of hay and natural dyes. Owing to the massive increase in the rates of plaster of Paris, colour substances, which are key for the idol making, and hike in the transport costs make the idol rates costlier this year compared to the last year.



The artisans are expecting to increase 20 percent rates on each idol. Generally, small to medium size idols are sold for Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and medium to big size idols are sold from Rs 11,000 to 50,000. A maximum cost of Rs 50,000 is charged for the biggest idols which are made in both the districts excluding transport charges. This year the rates could see a hike of about 30%. One of the artisan Ambati Surya of Valandapalem in Machilipatnam of Krishna district said they were in the field of idol-making for the past 70 years.

He and his forefathers have chosen this profession as a means of living as well as doing the same with devotion. He said they have employed some workers in moulding works and segregation of coconut coir works and idol paintings. He said this year the rates will be slightly higher than that of last year. He said a 3-feet idol will be sold at a cost of around 3,000 to 4,000, 10-feet idol to cost around 35,000.