Goutham strived till last to bring in investments to AP

Vijayawada: Under the aegis of Mekapati Goutham Reddy the state received project proposals worth Rs 2.36 lakh crore. He was instrumental in bringing out new industrial policies including AP Industrial Development Police 2020-23, YSR EMC Kopparthy Electronics policy, Jagannan YSR Koparthy Mega Industrial Hub Policy 2020 and AP IT Policy-2021-24.

The minister played a key role in attracting investments to state by taking lead role in the success of AP pavilion in recent Dubai Expo. The state government entered in to MoUs with 5 major companies namely Regency Group, Mulk holdi, Sharaf group, Tabreed and E-mobility Pvt Ltd for investment of Rs 5,150 crore.

During his tenure since 2019, the employment generated in IT/ITES sector in the state stands at 1,22,131 out of which 36 per cent are women. There are 10 investment proposals in IT sectors with an investment of Rs 500 crore to provide employment to 20,000 people. The projects are in advanced stage of grounding. The IT/ITES exports of AP for the 2020-21 reached Rs 852.64 crore. The minister inaugurated centre of excellence for IoT at Visakhapatnam.

Goutham Reddy strived with dedication and commitment towards fulfilling his task of industrial development of the state. He won the appreciation from all sections of people as he worked hard till his last breath for the development of AP.

Among other leaders, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan also paid homage to Goutham Reddy visiting the house of the minister in Hyderabad.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, several leaders of ruling YSRCP and TDP conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members of the departed young leader.