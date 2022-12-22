Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan lauds Manobandhu for helping mentally-disturbed

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan lauded the efforts of a non-governmental organisation Manobandhu in rehabilitating the mentally-disturbed persons by giving them psychological treatment. The trustees of Manobandhu Ramakrishnam Raju and Indla Ramasubba Reddy met the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday and appreciated him for the work undertaken by the NGO on the much-needed rehabilitation of the mentally unsound persons.

Ramasubba Reddy informed the Governor that the Manobandhu had so far rehabilitated 150 persons, who had been roaming on the roads for the last one year.

They were admitted in the Visakhapatnam mental hospital and provided psychiatric help. About 55 of them were returned to their families with the help of Mumbai-based Shraddha Foundation.

The Governor responded favourably when the trustees sought help from the Indian Red Cross Society to further undertake such a rehabilitation programme. Trustees of Manobandhu submitted a representation to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan seeking help of Indian Red Cross Society in the rehabilitation of mentally unsound persons