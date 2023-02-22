Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan worships Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada(NTR district): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan visited Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday along with his family members. He offered special puja to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and temple priests gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. Later, priests gave him Vedasirvachanam, Goddess Durga Shesa Vasthram and prasadam.

Trust Board Members Budda Rambabu, Kesari Naga Mani, AEO N Ramesh, EE Koteswara Rao and Ramadevi were present on the occasion.