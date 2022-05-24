Govt creating obstacles to Mahanadu, alleges Naidu

Vijayawada: TTD national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday criticised the State government for creating obstacles in the path of 'Mahanadu' conclave to be held on May 27 and 28 in Ongole. He said despite formal requests from the party, the district administration was creating hurdles at every stage and for everything.

He said the government was perhaps afraid of the massive surge in the TDP popularity after the Mahanadu and hence, causing troubles for the same.

A TDP statement here said that Naidu held a meeting with the Mahanadu committees and reviewed the arrangements being made for the conclave.

He wanted Mahanadu to be held in a very grand manner so as to reflect the strong commitment of the party to the cause of the people.

Naidu asked the party committees to prepare such programmes in Mahanadu that would spell out 'future direction' of the TDP in the coming days. Overwhelming response was coming for the TDP programmes already. There would be a greater response to Mahanadu 2022.

The members of Mahanadu committees told Naidu that invitations were being sent to over 12,000 people.

Party State president K Atchannaidu said over a lakh people would attend the public meeting to be held as part of the massive conclave.

The TDP leaders said that the government refused to give permission to host it at the mini stadium in Ongole in the beginning itself. Later, all sorts of obstructions were being created. The transport department officials were creating hurdles to the procurement of vehicles for Mahanadu programmes.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the general public was volunteering to provide their support for facilities at Mahanadu venue. They were willing to help in construction of venue dias and boarding and lodging facilities.

There would be 15 resolutions at Mahanadu and they would be relating to both the Telugu States. The resolutions committee chaired by former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was preparing the proposals for the same.