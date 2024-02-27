  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Gunadala railway station to be upgraded under Amrit Bharat scheme

Governor S Abdul Nazeer formally unveiling the plaque for upgradation of Gunadala Railway station in Vijayawada on Monday
x

Governor S Abdul Nazeer formally unveiling the plaque for upgradation of Gunadala Railway station in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the programme held at Gunadala Railway Station in Vijayawada, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid foundation stone for station upgradation under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the programme held at Gunadala Railway Station in Vijayawada, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid foundation stone for station upgradation under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In Andhra Pradesh, 72 stations have been identified for redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated total cost of nearly Rs 3,141 crore. Out of which, the Prime Minister laid foundation for 10 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and dedicated 25 Rail Underpasses, across Vijayawada Division to the nation on Monday. Member of Parliament Kesineni Nani, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor R Bhagya Lakshmi, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and other delegates participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X