Gunadala railway station to be upgraded under Amrit Bharat scheme

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the programme held at Gunadala Railway Station in Vijayawada, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid foundation stone for station upgradation under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In Andhra Pradesh, 72 stations have been identified for redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated total cost of nearly Rs 3,141 crore. Out of which, the Prime Minister laid foundation for 10 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and dedicated 25 Rail Underpasses, across Vijayawada Division to the nation on Monday. Member of Parliament Kesineni Nani, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor R Bhagya Lakshmi, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and other delegates participated in the programme.