Guntur: ‘Breakfast with Nara Lokesh’ conducted

Guntur : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh participated in ‘Breakfast with Nara Lokesh’ programmes at Aparna, Paramount and Arnika apartments here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, Lokesh urged the voters to bless him to win in the coming elections and assured that if he is elected, he will develop the infrastructure in Mangalagiri constituency and change the look of the constituency.

He said he prepared a plan for development of the constituency and will develop a drainage system, parks, crematorium, and hilly areas. He said he along with TDP Guntur Lok Sabha constituency leader Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will work for the development of Mangalagiri constituency.

He also assured to solve traffic problems in Mangalagiri and take steps to set up Rythu Bazaar. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that due to lack of job opportunities in the state, youth are migrating to other states and countries.