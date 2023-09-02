Guntur: Card Prime 2.0 for property registrations introduced in Krishna district

Guntur : The Stamps and Registrations department introduced Card Prime 2.0, a new software, to speed up the registration process and eliminate document writers.

According to the official sources, the government has introduced the new system in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati on a pilot basis. After getting feedback, this system will be introduced across the State. The government has already imparted training to the staff working in the sub-registrar offices to use the Card Prime 2.0 software for registration.

Under the new system, without the document writer, people can directly send their proposal for registration to the sub-registrar concerned for registration. The officials will read the online document and in case of need, they will make some corrections and send back for necessary changes in the document. After that, they will register the document. The stamp duty may be paid through the online system. After completing the process, they will book a time slot for registration. They will go for registration at the sub-registrar office and give a fingerprint and complete the registration process.

This system was introduced in Krishna district on Friday and it would be introduced in Guntur district from Saturday. The officials have made necessary arrangements for implementing the new system. Sources in the registration department informed that the government will introduce Card Prime 2.0 software across the state by September 15.

Guntur district registrar D Sailaja said, “We will use the Card Prime 2.0 system from Saturday. We have already registered some dummy documents. During the transition period, some documents may be allowed for registration in the old system.”

Meanwhile, the sub-registrars are asking to send the proposal for registration online for registration.