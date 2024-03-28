  • Menu
Guntur: Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP inspect vehicle checking

Guntur: Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP inspect vehicle checking
 District collector M Venugopala Reddy and SP Tushar Dudi inspecting the vehicle checking at Nadimpalem village on Wednesday

District collector M Venugopal Reddy and SP Tushar Dudi inspected the vehicle checking at Nadimpalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday in the backdrop of coming Assembly elections.

Guntur : District collector M Venugopal Reddy and SP Tushar Dudi inspected the vehicle checking at Nadimpalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday in the backdrop of coming Assembly elections. They inquired about the infrastructure required for the staff working at the check-posts.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed the officials to check the vehicles at the check-posts to check illegal transport.

Law and Order additional SP Srinivasa Rao, South Division DSP Mahaboob, special branch circle inspector Venkata Rao and Prathipadu Circle Inspector Nissar Basha were present.

