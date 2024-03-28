Guntur: Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP inspect vehicle checking

Guntur : District collector M Venugopal Reddy and SP Tushar Dudi inspected the vehicle checking at Nadimpalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday in the backdrop of coming Assembly elections. They inquired about the infrastructure required for the staff working at the check-posts.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed the officials to check the vehicles at the check-posts to check illegal transport.

Law and Order additional SP Srinivasa Rao, South Division DSP Mahaboob, special branch circle inspector Venkata Rao and Prathipadu Circle Inspector Nissar Basha were present.