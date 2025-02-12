Live
- India advancing medical innovation with AI, genomics in Unani medicine: Jitendra Singh
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi
Just In
Guntur: Dr Vijaya gets award
Highlights
Guntur: President-elect of the Indian Stroke Association Dr P Vijaya participated in the prestigious international stroke conference held in Los...
Guntur: President-elect of the Indian Stroke Association Dr P Vijaya participated in the prestigious international stroke conference held in Los Angeles from February 5 to 7. She deliberated on “Advancements in Stroke Services - India: Quality Care, Best Practices & New Approaches.”
Her research paper was recognised as the highest-ranked abstract at ISC 2025. Abstract was honoured with the prestigious Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award.
Next Story