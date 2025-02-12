  • Menu
Guntur: Dr Vijaya gets award
Guntur: President-elect of the Indian Stroke Association Dr P Vijaya participated in the prestigious international stroke conference held in Los Angeles from February 5 to 7. She deliberated on “Advancements in Stroke Services - India: Quality Care, Best Practices & New Approaches.”

Her research paper was recognised as the highest-ranked abstract at ISC 2025. Abstract was honoured with the prestigious Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award.

