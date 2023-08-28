Guntur: Lalitha Hospital provides advanced care for heart diseases, cancer

Guntur: Cardiology department of Lalitha Hospital added advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities to deal with primary as well as advanced heart and vascular problems across all age groups, informed Hospitals MD, DM Dr PV Raghava Sarma. The latest Siemen’s multi detector cine CT aids in the screening of coronary & peripheral vascular disease along with Advanced GE Transthoracic and Transesophageal ECHO cardiogram. The addition of latest technologies like IVUS (Intra vascular ultrasound) and OCT - (Optical Coherence Tomography) to the advanced Cathlab made effective and safer outcomes possible in complex coronary interventions.

Dr Anurag, MD, DM and director of Endovascular Interventions deals with rare Cardio-Oncology patients including Endo myocardial biopsies. Dr Sravanthi MD, DM and Head of the Department of Oncology, observed that there are about 15 lakh cancer cases per year in India. She said that they want to bridge the care gap and provide affordable personalized cancer care for all the needy patients.