Guntur: Make Praja Galam meeting a grand success says BJP

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party State president Daggubati Purandeswari addressing a media conference in Guntur city on Saturday

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde says BJP, TDP and JSP formed an electoral alliance to ensure bright future for Andhra Pradesh

Guntur : BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde urged people to make ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday at Boppudi village in Palnadu district a grand success.

He along with the BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, JSP PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar and TDP leader Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressed the media in Guntur city on Saturday.

He said the BJP, TDP and JSP entered into alliance to ensure bright future for Andhra Pradesh. He urged the voters of Guntur Lok Sabha constituency to vote in favour of TDP -BJP-JSP candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar in the coming elections.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said development of the country is possible only with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and expressed confidence that Modi will become Prime Minister again for the third consecutive time.

Senior BJP leaders Madhukar, State media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam and others were present at the media conference.

