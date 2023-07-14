Guntur: MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar trying to grab temple land, alleges TDP

Guntur : Former MLA and TDP leader Dhulipala Narendra Kumar alleged that Ponnur MLA Kilari Rosaiah hatched a conspiracy to grab valuable Sakshi Bhavanarayana Temple lands with the cooperation and support of endowment department officials. He along with party leaders staged a protest at Sakshi Bhavanarayana Temple and tried to lay siege to the temple on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Narendra Kumar said in the name of Autonagar development, ruling party leaders are trying to exploit valuable temple lands and recalled that they have taken the signatures of the farmers.

He further said that the MLA inducted his wife as a Trust Board member of the temple and is trying to tamper with the records. The TDP leader warned that he would intensify agitation if the MLA did not stop his efforts to take the temple land.