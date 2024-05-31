Guntur: RO reviews readiness for counting of votes

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri directed the officials to shift the necessary stationery to the counting centre set up at Acharya Nagarjuna University of Guntur district.

She addressed a review meeting held at GMC office in Guntur city on Thursday on counting of votes to be held on June 4 at ANU.

Speaking on the occasion, she instructed the officials to serve notices to the candidates and their counting agents to be present at the counting centres at 6 pm on the day of votes counting. She asked them to arrange tables, computers, internet facilities, computer operators at the counting centres on the day of counting.

She told assistant returning officers and other officials to read the Election Commission guidelines on the postal ballots.

She instructed the officials and employees attending the counting of votes to report to duties on the day of counting with identity cards within the stipulated time. She said that cell phones are not allowed into the counting centres.

Assistant returning officers Venkata Lakshmi, Sunil Kumar, Bhima Raju, Pradeep Kumar, GMC deputy commissioner Krishnaiah, executive engineer Venkatarami Reddy were present.