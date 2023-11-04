Guntur: Special campaign on draft voters list today

Guntur : GMC in-charge commissioner PVK Bhaskar Rao directed the BLOs to attend polling duty at the polling booths to conduct a special campaign on the draft voters list on November 4 and 5. He addressed a workshop held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Friday for BLOs and supervisory officials on the special campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he said following orders of the election commission, the BLOs should attend their duties at 532 polling booths from 10 am to 5 pm in Guntur East and Guntur West Assembly constituency limits. He asked the booth-level officers to receive the applications for vote, take applications for changing the name, date of birth and address and take applications on objections on the draft voters list. He instructed the officials to record the objections on the voters list and take steps to solve the objections and warned that he will take stern action against officials for being negligent in discharging their duties.

Additional commissioner Ch Srinivas, deputy commissioners B Srinivasa Rao, T Venkata Krishnaiah and deputy city planner Kotaiah were present.