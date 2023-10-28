Guntur: Stroke awareness camp organised

Guntur : In view of the World Stroke Day on October 29, Lalitha super specialities hospital, Guntur, has been observing Stroke Awareness Week from October 23 to 29.

In a statement on Friday, Indian Stroke Association EC member and Ankineedu Stroke centre, Lalitha Group of Hospitals, Guntur Director Dr P Vijaya said that every year October 29 is observed as World Stroke Day spearheaded by world stroke organization (WSO) to improve public awareness and understanding of brain stroke with a focus on stroke prevention, symptom awareness, timely treatment and the needs of stroke survivors. This year’s world stroke day theme is ‘Be Greater Than> Stroke’.

Vijaya further said that under the aegis of AP Neuroscientists Association, several awareness activities are planned across Andhra Pradesh. During the awareness week which is being observed at Lalitha Hospital premises, CME was conducted on stroke management for Physicians and Neurologists. Public Awareness talk on Stroke Prevention will be held at Lalitha Hospital on Saturday. A Stroke Campaign and awareness skit at Phoenix Mall on 29th October will be organised and also a pocket card is issued to assess risk of every individual, Dr Vijaya informed.