Guntur: TDP to announce candidates for Guntur West & East, Pedakurapadu soon

Guntur : TDP is likely to field former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao from Gurazala Assembly constituency and TDP Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Aravinda Babu from Narasaraopet Assembly constituency.

The party high command took a decision to this effect. Sources in the TDP informed that the high command would release the second list very soon. In Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency, the TDP leadership is examining the names of former MLA Kommalapati Srdhar and realtor Bhashyam Praveen.

The TDP has already announced Vinukonda Assembly constituency ticket to former MLA G V Anjaneyulu.

Bhashyam Praveen and Kommalapati Sridhar are in the race for Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency. Similarly, the names of MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Galla Madhavi are being considered from Guntur West Assembly constituency.

There are 17 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Guntur district, out of which so far the TDP high command has announced the candidates for 12 Assembly seats. The party also finalised the names of candidates for Narasaraopet and Gurazala Assembly constituencies in Palandu district. The party has started the exercise to finalise the candidates for Pedakurapadu, Guntur West and Guntur East.