Hard working TDP activists will get recognition, says Minister

Eluru: Telugu Desam Party is the only party that considers its workers as gods, and party chief and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu moving ahead with the ambition of providing a suitable place to every hard working activist, said Information & Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy. He expressed hope that under Eluru MLA Badeti Chanti’s leadership, the party in Eluru district would be further strengthened.

At a programme held here on Friday, former president and Apcob chairman Ganni Veeranjaneyulu administered oath to the district party president and MLA Chanti, general secretary Jaggavarapu Muthareddy, and the remaining executive members. Minister Parthasarathy attended the programme as the chief guest. Before the commencement of the programme, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Chanti, along with several MLAs and public representatives, garlanded the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao. Later, a huge cake was cut to mark the birthday of the party’s national general secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh. Speaking on this occasion, Minister Parthasarathy suggested that Badeti Chanti should work in a way that would bring everyone together. He also opined that everyone needs to act responsibly.

MP Mahesh Kumar said that after the BJP, which is in first place among the parties with a strong organisational structure in the country, TDP has good organisational strength at that level. He hoped that the new party executive committee under the leadership of the party district president Badeti Chanti would work with the aim of victory in the upcoming local body elections.

MLA Badeti Chanti said that he will work with everyone’s cooperation to make the TDP an undisputed force in the district. He said that he will move forward with utmost commitment to protect the sentiments of the party workers. He said that he would work responsibly with the aim of strengthening the TDP on the one hand and preserving the unity of the alliance on the other. On this occasion, he directed the TDP leaders and activists to continue their hard work towards further strengthening the party’s prestige. Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Zone-2 observer Mandalapu Ravi, MLAs Songa Roshan Kumar, Pithani Satyanarayana, State Women’s Cooperative Finance Corporation Chairperson Peetala Sujatha and others spoke.

Former minister Maradani Ranga Rao, ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Eluru Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, MLC Perabathula Rajasekhar, MLA Maddipati Venkatraju, former MLAs Ambika Krishna, Ghanta Murali Ramakrishna, Tricar Chairman Boragam Srinivas, RTC Vijayawada Zone - 2 Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu, Eluru AMC Chairman Mamillapalli Parthasarathy, and others participated

in the event.