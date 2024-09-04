Live
Just In
Heavy rains claim 7 lives in Guntur dist
Guntur: District administration is on high alert in the backdrop of heavy inflows of floodwater into Prakasam barrage and possibility of heavy rains on September 4 and 5.
Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi directed the officials to take all the precautionary steps. She said that so far seven persons have died due to heavy rains and floods in the district.
She conducted a tele conference with the RDOs, municipal commissioners, tahsildars, MPDOs from the collectorate here on Tuesday.
Speaking in the conference, she directed the officials to conduct enumeration to assess the loss caused by the crop damage and distribute essential commodities in the flood affected areas in the district.
She directed the officials to distribute a kit containing 25 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, one kg onions, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg potato, and 1 kg oil to the flood victims. She instructed the officials to distribute 50 kg rice to the fishermen and weavers following the instructions of the government.
She asked them to remove silt in the drains in the flood affected areas. She stressed the need to pay Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and conduct medical camps in the flood affected areas and take steps to revive the power in the flood affected areas.
Joint collector A Bhargave Teja said they have prepared 8200 kits of essential commodities in the flood-affected areas.