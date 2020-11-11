Help to aged sex workers: Andhra Pradesh Government urged to implement Supreme Court direction

Vijayawada: In a representation to the director, state women development and child welfare department the members of the Vimukti and the state chapter of the Indian Leaders Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT) appealed to the state government to distribute free ration as directed by the Supreme Court to the aged sex workers as there is no customer base for them due to their old age.

They also urged the government to formulate a new welfare scheme or plan to extend its support services to differently abled, suffering from chronic diseases and also for the welfare and protection of aged sex workers in the state.

Nimmaraju Rammohan, secretary of Help organisation, said that Vimukti has conducted a survey in Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna district which revealed that there are nearly 3,000 sex workers in these districts crossed the age of 40 and are away from the business surviving alone while suffering from various diseases. Durga, Bhanu Priya, Munni and Rajani who are the executive committee members of Vimukti said, "Who will take care of them, their care and protection and their welfare is big matter of concern."

He appealed to the government to implement GO No 1 of 2003 for providing rehabilitation to these victims.